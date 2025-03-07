2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

13. Miami Dolphins: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

For the second consecutive offseason, the Miami Dolphins could be poised to lose a quality, young safety. Although that is not the best position value in round one of the NFL Draft, certain players prove themselves to be aboveboard. Nick Emmanwori had one of the most ridiculous workouts you’ll ever see at the NFL Scouting Combine and could be a huge weapon defensively for Miami.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

There are a number of directions the Indianapolis Colts could go with this selection, but I think we’ll settle on one of interior offensive line, safety, or tight end at some point. The Colts have plenty of weapons on offense but a lot of potential moving parts on defense including a new scheme with Lou Anarumo coming over from the Bengals. Malaki Starks is going to be an upgrade for whatever team he lands on.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Speaking of athletic marvels at the NFL Combine, not many players did more to help their case than Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M. Stewart didn’t rack up sacks or tackles for loss at Texas A&M, but he was getting consistent pressure and flashing with his elite athletic traits and length. The Falcons have been investing heavily on offense for the last handful of years and here they finally get around to adding a blue chip player on the defensive front.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Arizona Cardinals simply need more production out of their defensive front going forward. Dennis Gardeck only played a fraction of the season due to injury and he was still among the team’s leaders in quarterback hits. Jonathan Gannon had to be a little envious watching his former team win the Super Bowl – dominate the Super Bowl – with just four men attacking the quarterback every snap. Walter Nolen can win matchups and be a foundation piece for his defense in Arizona.