2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals have shown at least signs of commitment to Tee Higgins this offseason, so the offensive side of the ball won’t be a huge question area (other than extensions getting done). The biggest questions on the roster reside with the defense, where Trey Hendrickson wants a new deal or a trade and Sam Hubbard just retired. The Bengals have to add pieces to their defensive front and particularly off the edge. Mykel Williams in this pick slot could be a steal.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

We’ve looked at a scenario recently in which the Seattle Seahawks actually do trade DK Metcalf, and if that happens, wouldn’t Tetairoa McMillan be a natural replacement? Metcalf is a rare blend of traits at the receiver position but McMillan can sort of match him in some of those ways. He’s gotten used to using his body to his advantage which can be a good and bad thing. Regardless, he makes plays, and with Jaxon Smith-Njigba drawing attention, McMillan will get many opportunities to use his size to his advantage.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

It’s rare these days to have a 2025 NFL mock draft with Mike Green lasting to this point, but I don’t think the Buccaneers would complain. Green was one of the most dominant pass rushers in all of college football last year, and the Bucs were in a position last season where they had to call Shaquil Barrett out of retirement to provide a spark. Former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is a free agent as well, so this is a natural transition point.

20. Denver Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

They say variety is the spice of life, but Broncos fans have been getting served a heaping helping of Colston Loveland this offseason. Deal with it. There was mock draft fatigue last year with Bo Nix, and that worked out swell. Loveland is precisely what the Broncos need on offense – a true mismatch player at tight end who can be moved all around the formation. Sean Payton is looking for a “Joker” for his offense, and this guy is him.