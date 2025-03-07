2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

I would love to project the Steelers to take a quarterback here, but I’m just not sold yet that they are a team to make that bold of a move. The scarring from the Kenny Pickett selection is still prevalent. The Steelers might want to take it a little slower this time around considering the Pickett pick was an abject disaster and failure. But with Jahdae Barron, Mike Tomlin gets another big-time weapon for his secondary. Barron excelled playing a variety of spots for the Texas defense and that versatility plays well in today’s NFL.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers count their lucky stars here because Will Johnson has no business being on the board with this selection. Jim Harbaugh would probably be dancing in the streets if he had the chance to make this kind of a pick. The Chargers are in a state of transition defensively. They just cut Joey Bosa and both Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton are both free agents this offseason, so getting a player like Johnson would not only be a big value but fill a massive need.

23. Green Bay Packers: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Green Bay Packers love the ultra-athletes coming out of the SEC and James Pearce Jr. just ran a 4.47 at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds. Although Pearce doesn’t have the type of length or wingspan you truly covet off the edge, buying his stock low like this could be fortuitous for a team like Green Bay. His tape in 2023 for Tennesse was generating #1 overall pick hype. That guy is still in there somewhere and Packers DC Jeff Hafley can get it out of him.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Minnesota Vikings are going to be one of the most fascinating teams to monitor in the 2025 offseason but they might be set to make a rather “boring” first-round pick. The strength of this draft class is on the defensive line and players with the size of Kenneth Grant shouldn’t be able to move like he does. Grant is an instant upgrade for the Vikings’ run defense and he will help make life a lot easier for their stud pass rushers off the edge.