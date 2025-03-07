2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

If Emeka Egbuka is still on the board with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, CJ Stroud might personally take Nick Caserio’s chair in the draft room and call in the pick. Stroud played with Egbuka at Ohio State and Egbuka is a pro’s pro already. He is tailor-made to impact a team like the Texans, who will likely move on from Stefon Diggs after a rather wasted year. Not to mention, the long-term health of Tank Dell is now a major question mark for this team.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed Tutu Atwell to a one-year deal worth $10 million, and they are trying to move on from franchise legend Cooper Kupp. The team obviously wants to get a little more “team friendly” with the prices at receiver because soon, Puka Nacua is going to require a big-money deal. The Rams are in a great position here to get a player like Luther Burden, who would bring some of that YAC and big play ability that Kupp previously brought to the table. Burden is an outstanding fit for this type of offense.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

When in doubt in this draft, just go after defensive linemen. The Baltimore Ravens have just about everything you could possibly hope for. They have an MVP-caliber quarterback, a plethora of weapons offensively, stability on the offensive line, and continuity on the coaching staff. Maybe Baltimore will take a page out of Philadelphia’s book this offseason and see about getting stronger in the trenches defensively to try and finally get past Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

28. Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

There is not a more “Detroit Lions” player in the 2025 NFL Draft class than North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel. The guy is versatile and tough, and proved at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine that he belongs among the elite prospects in this class. He could soon be a lock for the top 20 picks with the way his stock is trending. Kevin Zeitler is a free agent and keeping interior offensive linemen is expensive these days. With Ben Johnson gone, the Lions need to keep their offensive line a strong point.