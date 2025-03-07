2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

29. Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Washington Commanders struck a trade for Deebo Samuel, but that’s not the only move at receiver this team is going to make in 2025. Adam Peters knows from his time in both Denver and San Francisco that having an abundance of receivers in the NFL is truly the way. Matthew Golden adds some nice variance to a room which now includes a guy who can do a little of everything in Terry McLaurin, a RAC monster in Samuel, and maybe needs a little more speed. Golden’s 4.30 at the NFL Scouting Combine likely solidified his first-round status.

30. Buffalo Bills: Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

The EDGE class was eaten up quickly in this 2025 NFL mock draft, so the Buffalo Bills have to get creative here. Not only did the EDGE guys fly off the board, but so did the safeties. Jihaad Campbell is an intriguing prospect with a nice blend of size, speed, explosiveness, and the skills to be a stack linebacker or EDGE rusher. There are rumors that some teams will view him as an EDGE full-time and maybe one of those teams is the Buffalo Bills.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs just made the brutally tough decision to let go of Joe Thuney, trading him to the Chicago Bears. That has created concern over not just one but two positions on Patrick Mahomes’s blind side going forward. There’s some thought that 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia could take over at left guard, but the left tackle position would remain a gaping hole on this roster. Josh Simmons would be a very nice value in the late first round for Kansas City if he falls this far.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Eagles are not going to let up on getting after the quarterback with their front four guys. There are a number of key players hitting free agency on the defensive front for the Eagles and I would expect nothing less than Howie Roseman killing that need with fire. He took a brief break from taking trench players early this last year to make a couple of grand slam selections in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Now he gets back to the defensive front and gets another weapon in the pass rush with Donovan Ezeiruaku.