2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
34. New York Giants: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
35. Tennessee Titans: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
37. Las Vegas Raiders: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
38. New England Patriots: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
39. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
40. New Orleans Saints: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
41. Chicago Bears: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
42. New York Jets: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
43. San Francisco 49ers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
44. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
45. Indianapolis Colts: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
46. Atlanta Falcons: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
47. Arizona Cardinals: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
48. Miami Dolphins: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
50. Seattle Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
51. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
54. Green Bay Packers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
57. Carolina Panthers: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
58. Houston Texans: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota
59. Baltimore Ravens: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
60. Detroit Lions: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
61. Washington Commanders: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
62. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
There was some talk at the NFL Scouting Combine from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that Ohio State's Will Campbell might be a name to watch as a possible first-round player at quarterback. Is that real or does he just have a really good agent? Either way, he could make sense for the Browns at some point in this draft.
Would the Titans really go after another SEC quarterback just two years after taking a risk on Will Levis? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and maybe Brian Callahan just wants to hand-select his own quarterback there.
The Dallas Cowboys come away with a tremendous value in round two as Tyler Booker's rough Combine performance has him slipping into the middle of round two. In all likelihood, the NFL will overthink his Combine and allow some team like the Cowboys to reap the benefits on day two. With Zack Martin retiring, Booker is a great fit for their situation.
Both the Broncos and Chargers add a couple of dynamic and powerful running backs to their roster in the second round as they chase the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. After the way things went most of last week year, you can't help but wonder if those teams see a crack in the door in that division and how aggressive they will be in kicking it open.