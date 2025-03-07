2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

35. Tennessee Titans: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

37. Las Vegas Raiders: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

40. New Orleans Saints: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

41. Chicago Bears: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

42. New York Jets: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

43. San Francisco 49ers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

44. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

45. Indianapolis Colts: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

46. Atlanta Falcons: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

47. Arizona Cardinals: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

48. Miami Dolphins: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

50. Seattle Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

51. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

54. Green Bay Packers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

57. Carolina Panthers: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

58. Houston Texans: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

59. Baltimore Ravens: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

60. Detroit Lions: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

61. Washington Commanders: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

62. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

There was some talk at the NFL Scouting Combine from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that Ohio State's Will Campbell might be a name to watch as a possible first-round player at quarterback. Is that real or does he just have a really good agent? Either way, he could make sense for the Browns at some point in this draft.

Would the Titans really go after another SEC quarterback just two years after taking a risk on Will Levis? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and maybe Brian Callahan just wants to hand-select his own quarterback there.

The Dallas Cowboys come away with a tremendous value in round two as Tyler Booker's rough Combine performance has him slipping into the middle of round two. In all likelihood, the NFL will overthink his Combine and allow some team like the Cowboys to reap the benefits on day two. With Zack Martin retiring, Booker is a great fit for their situation.

Both the Broncos and Chargers add a couple of dynamic and powerful running backs to their roster in the second round as they chase the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. After the way things went most of last week year, you can't help but wonder if those teams see a crack in the door in that division and how aggressive they will be in kicking it open.