2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

13. Miami Dolphins: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Miami Dolphins benefit greatly in this slot. They can go with the best offensive lineman, defensive tackle, or tight end on their board. I know it’s not the sexiest selection in terms of making headlines, but Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou might be the best overall tackle in this class and he could be a huge help for this Miami team in protecting Tua Tagovailoa going forward.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts have a plethora of offensive weapons already with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs. Adding a dynamic tight end like Colston Loveland – who might end up being one of the top-10 best players in this class – would be like adding the final Infinity Stone to the Thanos Gauntlet. Loveland is a dynamic weapon in the passing game.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

There are a couple of players who could end up setting all-time records in terms of being projected to the same team in mock draft scenarios this offseason. I’m guessing that Mykel Williams is going to skyrocket as the offseason circuit continues, but him landing with the Falcons has got to be an ideal course of action for Atlanta this offseason. The Falcons need pass rushers, and Mykel Williams can play all over the defensive front.

16. Arizona Cardinals: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Jonathan Gannon is like the meme of Wolverine looking longingly at the picture in the frame watching the Philadelphia Eagles with their plethora of pass rush talent all over the defensive front in Super Bowl LIX. Gannon knows he needs some studs for his pass rush, and I don’t think you could go wrong here with James Pearce, Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Derrick Harmon, or a number of other players. The Cardinals need pressure guys.