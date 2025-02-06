2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cincinnati Bengals benefit from one of the most shocking 2025 NFL mock draft falls I’ve seen in some time. It wasn’t that I forgot about Tetairoa McMillan, but you explore one alternate scenario early in the 1st round, and you never know what the butterfly effect is going to be. In this case, it’s the Bengals replacing Tee Higgins with Tetairoa McMillan, and a move that would be very exciting for Joe Burrow.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Seattle Seahawks struggled to protect Geno Smith all year long. They need offensive linemen desperately and Kelvin Banks could potentially come in and flip from his left tackle position at Texas to play on the right side for Seattle. In terms of the overall value with this pick, if the Seahawks can land bank in the back end of the top 20 picks overall, that would be a massive steal in round one.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Speaking of massive steals in round one, how about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landing Will Johnson from Michigan? He was injured this past season but was looking outstanding prior to the injury, and only recently have some concerns about his athletic ceiling started to arise. There were comparisons between Johnson and Pat Surtain II at one point, thanks to Johnson’s size, athleticism, and technical prowess at the position.

20. Denver Broncos: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Everybody knows the Denver Broncos have needs on the offensive side of the ball, especially when you talk about the playmaker positions. Sean Payton even said recently that the “Joker” – an elite receiving weapon at running back or tight end – is the top “must have” for his team in 2025. However, the Broncos also need players at inside linebacker, another need Payton acknowledged. Jihaad Campbell is a stud when attacking the line of scrimmage and Vance Joseph could really weaponize him as the defense’s version of a joker.