2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

25. Houston Texans: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The season-ending injury to Stefon Diggs already likely had the Houston Texans thinking about pivoting in the 2025 offseason, but the devastating injury suffered recently by Tank Dell has changed their plans entirely. Dell was supposed to be a core player for this Texans team and now, I’m not sure what they plan on getting out of him. Luther Burden has drawn some comparisons to Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs himself, although those might be lofty. He’d be a nice fit with Houston.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Rumors of the Los Angeles Rams potentially trading away Cooper Kupp have me wondering if there are some guys in this upcoming NFL Draft class that they really like and feel they can build around. Kupp has been such a dynamic player in the league despite entering the NFL with assumptions being made that he would be a slot only. The same has been true of Emeka Egbuka, who has a very well-rounded skill set and could be a more dynamic player in the NFL than he was even at Ohio State.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Baltimore Ravens had Tre’Davious White out there playing in big moments this past season. Do you think this team knows it needs to upgrade at the cornerback position? The Ravens would be taking a calculated risk here because Shavon Revel suffered a major injury this past season, but prior to that injury, he looked like he might be a top-15 pick or perhaps the best cornerback in the class. That’s a worthwhile risk at this stage of round one.

28. Cleveland Browns (from Lions): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns are back on the clock with the selection they acquired in this mock draft scenario from the Cleveland Browns, which would again include future picks and maybe a third-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft as well. I said before that the Browns have to take this thing down to the studs and I’d be shocked if former first-rounder Jed Wills was back in 2025 and beyond. Josh Simmons is yet another talented player in this draft class coming off of injury, but he wouldn’t have to move far in this scenario and could be a Day 1 starter.