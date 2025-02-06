2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

29. Washington Commanders: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Washington Commanders are said to be one of the top teams that could potentially try to strike a deal for Myles Garrett if the Browns make him available. While that would be fun given this team’s rapid ascent this past season, that scenario will have to wait for another 2025 NFL mock draft. For the time being, the Commanders “settle” for arguably the best pass rusher in all of college football this season in Marshall’s Mike Green, who can provide some much-needed juice off the edge.

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The name “Derwin James” has been thrown out there in regards to South Carolina’s star safety Nick Emmanwori, and he might end up pricing himself way out of Buffalo’s range at pick 30 overall if he shows well at the Scouting Combine and pro day workouts. Emmanwori has great size, range, instincts, and playmaking ability. He could be another equalizer against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Bills’s seemingly futile quest to outlast Kansas City in January and February.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles were already dealing with the departure of Jason Kelce this past offseason, and late in the year they’ve had to deal with some major injuries to key players on the offensive line. I don’t think Howie Roseman is going to pass on the chance to upgrade the interior line in the 2025 NFL Draft where there are a lot of quality players near the top of the board. Donovan Jackson is a Day 1 starter at either guard or center.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

The Kansas City Chiefs could go with any number of players here, they just need a left tackle. Preferably, someone who is cost-controlled, right? The issues the Chiefs have had in finding stable, consistent help at the left tackle position are honestly baffling. They need to find someone to help keep Patrick Mahomes clean as he now enters his 30s going into the 2025 season.