2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

34. New York Giants: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

35. Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

38. New England Patriots: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

40. New Orleans Saints: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

41. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

42. New York Jets: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

43. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

44. Dallas Cowboys: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

45. Indianapolis Colts: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

46. Atlanta Falcons: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

47. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

48. Miami Dolphins: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

50. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

54. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

56. Buffalo Bills: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

57. Carolina Panthers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

59. Baltimore Ravens: Landon Jackson, EDGE/DL, Arkansas

60. Detroit Lions: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

61. Washington Commanders: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

62. Buffalo Bills: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

63. Philadelphia Eagles: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

The Cleveland Browns once again start off the top of this second round with Jalen Milroe as a very intriguing dart throw at the quarterback position. Milroe is not without flaw and needs time to develop, but what do the Browns have in abundance at this point if not time?

Milroe could be an intriguing option there and someone who could grow with a bridge starter in front of him, perhaps.

I love the value some teams are getting in the second round at the offensive skill positions as well. You look at the Raiders landing Matthew Golden to pair with new quarterback Jaxson Dart as well as the Saints doubling up on playmakers for Kellen Moore to work with, getting Tyler Warren in round one and Elic Ayomanor in round two. That team could be back in business quickly.

We see a couple of back-to-back Ohio State running backs late in the second round with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins to the Broncos and Steelers respectively. Those two teams have former high draft picks (Javonte Williams, Najee Harris) hitting free agency in 2025.