2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes blockbuster trade

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
34. New York Giants: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
35. Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
38. New England Patriots: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
39. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
40. New Orleans Saints: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
41. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
42. New York Jets: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
43. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
44. Dallas Cowboys: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
45. Indianapolis Colts: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
46. Atlanta Falcons: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
47. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
48. Miami Dolphins: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
50. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
54. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
56. Buffalo Bills: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
57. Carolina Panthers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
59. Baltimore Ravens: Landon Jackson, EDGE/DL, Arkansas
60. Detroit Lions: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
61. Washington Commanders: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
62. Buffalo Bills: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
63. Philadelphia Eagles: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
The Cleveland Browns once again start off the top of this second round with Jalen Milroe as a very intriguing dart throw at the quarterback position. Milroe is not without flaw and needs time to develop, but what do the Browns have in abundance at this point if not time?
Milroe could be an intriguing option there and someone who could grow with a bridge starter in front of him, perhaps.
I love the value some teams are getting in the second round at the offensive skill positions as well. You look at the Raiders landing Matthew Golden to pair with new quarterback Jaxson Dart as well as the Saints doubling up on playmakers for Kellen Moore to work with, getting Tyler Warren in round one and Elic Ayomanor in round two. That team could be back in business quickly.
We see a couple of back-to-back Ohio State running backs late in the second round with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins to the Broncos and Steelers respectively. Those two teams have former high draft picks (Javonte Williams, Najee Harris) hitting free agency in 2025.