2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals sort of missed out with the run on pass rushers here in this mock draft, and they end up going a different direction than we’ve had them going in most mock scenarios. Malaki Starks is one of those guys who is going to be beloved by coaches and Al Golden will be very familiar with his game. Golden needs players who can help turn around that Bengals defense and they don’t need to just take the top EDGE guy on the board here. Starks will make a difference right away.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

You don’t always want to go into the NFL Draft having to pick for need, but the Seattle Seahawks won’t be making any apologies for going interior offensive line and telegraphing it the whole way. This is a team that signed Sam Darnold to a big-money deal in the 2025 offseason, and they need to do everything they possibly can to protect him. You don’t want those ghosts he was seeing in New York following him to Seattle.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

More and more, I’m loving the projection of Jihaad Campbell to the NFL. He’s a pressure player at off-ball linebacker that some teams will view as a full-time EDGE at the next level. I think Todd Bowles can maximize his talent and use him in a variety of ways. Lavonte David can show him the ropes in Tampa Bay and let him play fast and free, attacking the line of scrimmage and matching up with players in coverage at times.

20. Denver Broncos: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

I don’t know if this is even possible or even legal for a mock draft at this point in the game, but the Broncos can’t leave Tyler Warren on the board if he’s somehow still there. Warren could go as high as 5th overall to the Jaguars and it would be a shocker to see him outside the top 10, much less the top 15. Even with the addition of Evan Engram, a talent like Warren could give the Broncos a deadly duo at the position and someone to build around with Bo Nix for the long haul.