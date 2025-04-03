2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

I’m going to die on this hill. I have planted my flag in the “Jalen Milroe is perfect for the Steelers” camp, and even though it’s not a guarantee to happen, I still love the scenario. Milroe is so fast and so dynamic at the position, teams will talk themselves into the idea that he can be the next Lamar Jackson. That’s a lofty comparison, so let’s settle down, but Milroe has legit sub-4.4 speed and uses it exceptionally well. He needs a good situation to develop and the Steelers (with Aaron Rodgers soon, it seems) can provide it.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

At this point, I almost wish I could copy and paste previous blurbs. This has been one of my most popular mock draft picks for months, even dating back to in-season mock drafts last year. The Chargers’ top need offensively right now is at tight end, and Colston Loveland knows the Jim Harbaugh offense already. He would fit the culture because he was already hand-picked for it by Harbaugh at Michigan.

23. Green Bay Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There is likely not a better overall scenario in the first round for the Green Bay Packers than Will Johnson, Kenneth Grant, and Donovan Ezeiruaku all still being on the board. Not to mention Tetairoa McMillan. The Packers’ most desperate need defensively might be for an edge, but they already passed on cornerbacks in last year’s draft and they can’t do it again this year. Johnson is just too good of a value, though passing on the Donovan Ezeiruaku-Jeff Hafley (Packers DC) connection is tough.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Even after adding Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in NFL Free Agency, the Minnesota Vikings might not be done adding big men to the defensive front. Kenneth Grant is the ideal nose tackle type and would work perfectly with those veteran players the Vikings added. Neither Hargrave nor Allen is a long-term fixture for this team, but both are very worthwhile short-term risks. Grant is a wide body with the ability to not only hold up at the point of attack and take up space but get in the backfield and make plays.