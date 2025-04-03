2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

25. Houston Texans: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Houston Texans decided to hire an HGTV crew to come in and “demo” their offensive line, but now we need the true “reno”. They brought in a bunch of veterans with recognizable names to hold down the fort, but I would still be expecting some early investments in the 2025 NFL Draft. How can you mess around so significantly with CJ Stroud’s protection after the down year he just had? The Texans are not playing games and Grey Zabel would give them an instant starter pretty much anywhere they’d ask him to play.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Our next big surprise quarterback pick in this mock draft is the Los Angeles Rams selecting Matthew Stafford’s eventual replacement after giving Stafford the renewed contract he desired. At some point, the Rams are going to have to go young at the position, and they need someone to come in and master the Sean McVay offense. Jaxson Dart would be a great fit and a nice risk/reward proposition at this stage of round one. There was a rumor that the Rams wanted Bo Nix (whose dad has a connection to Rams GM Les Snead) last year. So they may be getting the itch.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Hear me out – pairing up Nick Emmanwori with Kyle Hamilton? That would give the Baltimore Ravens more unicorns than the Unicorn Academy itself. Having those two guys to deploy in the same defense would be unreal for the Ravens and might be exactly what they need to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in January. Emmanwori and Hamilton are two ridiculously athletic safeties with range, man-to-man cover abilities, and great ball skills.

28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The injury to Aidan Hutchinson last year was the true kill shot to the Detroit Lions’ playoff hopes. It was game over right then and there. They played so well for stretches last season, but teams that can’t get to the quarterback consistently just aren’t going to excel when the games matter. Even if Hutchinson returns at full strength, the Lions need more help on the defensive front and Donovan Ezeiruaku was one of the most productive pass rushers in college football last season.