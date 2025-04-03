2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

29. Washington Commanders: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Washington Commanders absolutely nailed the 2024 NFL Draft with Jayden Daniels and MIke Sainristil looking like absolute stars going forward. On the defensive side, they need more help in the secondary. Getting Marshon Lattimore in a trade with the Saints was a great move, and Noah Igbinoghene was better than expected, but an athletic option like Trey Amos with good size could help this team recover from the Emmanuel Forbes debacle.

30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Is there some trouble brewing in paradise with so many extensions being handed out by the Buffalo Bills and nothing for James Cook (yet)? The Bills have been cutting checks all year but one of their most valuable offensive players is feeling left out. Maybe they become a darkhorse team for the running back position here. For now, they get one of the top playmakers in the secondary in this class, Maxwell Hairston, who has had a bunch of pick-sixes over the last two years.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Kansas City Chiefs have question marks at both the left tackle position and the left guard position. The left tackle spot has been a revolving door for them basically since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter. The left guard position was just vacated by perennial All-Pro Joe Thuney. Kelvin Banks could come in and be an effective starter at either spot right away.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Philadelphia Eagles are typically assigned a player for the defensive front in these exercises, but every once in a while, you’ve got to make an exception. If a player like Tetairoa McMillan falls to the 32nd overall pick, I can’t help but feel like Howie Roseman wouldn’t be able to pass it up. It would be far too good of value. The general consensus is very low on McMillan right now, but he’s a playmaker with great size.