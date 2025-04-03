2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

35. Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

38. New England Patriots: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

39. Chicago Bears: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

40. New Orleans Saints: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

41. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers: Walter Nolem, DL, Ole Miss

44. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

45. Indianapolis Colts: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

46. Atlanta Falcons: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

47. Arizona Cardinals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Seattle Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

54. Green Bay Packers: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

57. Carolina Panthers: Trey Harris, WR, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

59. Baltimore Ravens: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

60. Detroit Lions: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

61. Washington Commanders: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

62. Buffalo Bills: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

The placement of wide receivers in every 2025 NFL mock draft I make is one of the toughest parts to come to grips with. I could very easily see both Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden in the first round of the draft. There are also plenty of folks out there who seem to think they are anything but first-round locks.

And yet nobody would be surprised if either guy went 18th to the Seahawks, 20th to the Broncos, etc. I love the value the Browns and Titans would be getting here in the second round.

We have the Saints making a quarterback selection again in this mock draft, but unlike the last mock, it’s not happening with the 9th pick. One player whose name keeps on circulating as a fast riser for NFL teams behind the scenes is Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord sat behind CJ Stroud for two years at Ohio State before getting the starting gig for the Buckeyes, then transferring to Syracuse and setting the ACC passing record.

This round might end up being the sweet spot for running backs, especially if both Ohio State backs – Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson – end up going in the second. Those guys are going to be so good in the pros.