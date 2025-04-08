2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Every time I go to put together a 2025 NFL Mock Draft, I think to myself, ‘What could the Jaguars do that would be an interesting deviation from this pick?” It always comes back to Mason Graham, one way or the other. He’s the guy that makes sense for this team. James Gladstone has made comments about the importance of winning on the interior defensive line and it seems like he’s already got his mind made up here.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Las Vegas Raiders have mostly been a landing spot for Ashton Jeanty in mock draft predictions but a couple of recent moves lead me to believe that they could be going with a defensive back here. First of all, they got the QB position squared away with Geno Smith. They also lost Nate Hobbs to the Packers in free agency, and just cut Jack Jones. For a secondary that was already hurting (and also lost safety Trevon Moehrig), the Raiders need to reload quickly. Jahdae Barron might be the top DB in this class.

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The New York Jets took Olu Fashanu last year in the final year of the Joe Douglas/Robert Saleh regime, and they start off the Darren Mougey/Aaron Glenn era with another offensive tackle. Losing both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses in free agency, both tackle spots need to be revamped. Fashanu should be able to slot at left tackle while Membou would come in and continue playing right tackle, where he was a stud at Missouri.

8. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Typically we have the Carolina Panthers going with the best defensive player on the board, but I still can’t shake the idea of this team going after some more help for young quarterback Bryce Young. Of course, Young benefits from having a better defense, but a playmaker like Tyler Warren might be one of the safest picks in round one. Warren is as well-rounded as it gets as a tight end coming out, and he’s going to be a high-volume offensive weapon at the next level.