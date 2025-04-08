2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Regardless of what happens with Trey Hendrickson’s situation, the Bengals are going to need help off the edge in this year’s draft. Sam Hubbard retired, and all we have from Joseph Ossai as proof that he can get the job done is a solid season as a rotational player in 2024. Former first-rounder Myles Murphy hasn’t developed, so getting another solid prospect like Donovan Ezeiruaku could be a smart plan for the Bengals.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

The Seattle Seahawks simply need to upgrade their offensive line early and often in this draft. It’s not complicated. Newly acquired quarterback Sam Darnold is going to be seeing ghosts on top of ghosts out there with the current interior offensive line the Seahawks have. They probably need at least two new starters at center and guard and they might need to renovate all three interior spots. They might also need a new starting right tackle.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Whether they go with an off-ball linebacker here or if they take an edge rusher, I think the Bucs will be pleased with their options in this pick slot. And the way things are shaping up, they could even go with a surprise selection like Trey Amos or Maxwell Hairston if they really are desperate to upgrade the cornerback position. Mike Green has some off-field concerns that will need to be vetted, but he might be the best all-around rusher in the class.

20. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Denver Broncos shockingly made the playoffs last year with $90 million in dead cap and a rookie quarterback under center. I guess Sean Payton’s still got it. The Broncos need to add playmakers around Bo Nix, and while RB1 is a more pressing need than receiver, will they be able to pass up the value at receiver here? Luther Burden is capable of dominating out of the slot at the next level and would excel in the Denver offense where they want to get rid of the ball quickly.