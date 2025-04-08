2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t have a deal done with Aaron Rodgers at the time of this mock draft being written, so the quarterback position is still firmly on the table for them in the 1st round. In fact, I think this is still an option even if they do end up getting Rodgers. The Steelers need a concrete plan for the future at the quarterback position and if they sign Rodgers, they don’t figure to be picking high in the 2026 NFL Draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Ultimately, I find it hard to believe a player of Loveland’s caliber is going to fall this far down the board. It’s not difficult to find fits for him earlier on in the draft, but it’s going to be interesting to see how teams prioritize tight ends in a class this deep. Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers might even be inclined to go up and get Loveland in a trade-up scenario. He’s obviously a perfect fit for their offense.

23. Green Bay Packers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Green Bay Packers might be looking for a big receiver to come in and take the place of Christian Watson, a former high second round pick who is coming up on the last year of his rookie deal. Between Watson’s consistent lack of availability and the drama last year with Romeo Doubs, getting a big-time “X” like Tet McMillan this late in round one could be a steal for Jordan Love and the Packers.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

With no pick in the second round as of right now, the Vikings are the ultimate first-round Wild Card. We could see them take on a position that is completely out of left field, or they just go meat and potatoes like with this selection. You don’t always see 330-pound dudes moving around like Kenneth Grant and having athletic big men who can win against the run is essential in today’s NFL.