2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Stefon Diggs has moved on to the New England Patriots. Tank Dell’s gruesome injury in the playoffs looms large. The Texans need help at wide receiver once again, and while CJ Stroud isn’t turning in the card and making the calls, this pick is heavily influenced by him. The Texans get one of Stroud’s old Ohio State buddies and an instant impact receiver who can work out of the slot and be a valuable outlet right away.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

The Rams are pretty consistently a team to watch when it comes to the threat of drafting a successor at the quarterback position. If Sean McVay is truly in it for the long haul and not ready to jump at TV opportunities as soon as Matthew Stafford retires, then one of these years, it’s going to happen. I had Jaxson Dart to the Rams in my last mock draft and here we have Jalen Milroe. He would be in a great situation to sit and learn behind one of the best in the league.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Baltimore Ravens need players who can shrink the field for opposing offenses, especially late in games. They already have one of these impact types of players in Kyle Hamilton, who can do a little bit of everything for you at the safety position. Adding another ultra-athlete on the back end like Nick Emmanwori would be borderline unfair. Emmanwori had one of the most impressive Combine workouts you’ll ever see and is a true chess piece type of weapon.

28. Detroit Lions: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

We’ve seen Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes get pumped in the NFL Draft war room before. If Mykel Williams was staring him in the face with this first-round pick, he might be doing cartwheels. Williams is a versatile defender who played through injury this past season. He’s exactly the type of player the Lions need to fortify their defensive front for a deep playoff run.