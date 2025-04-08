2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB picks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

35. Tennessee Titans: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

39. Chicago Bears: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

41. Chicago Bears: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

44. Dallas Cowboys: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

45. Indianapolis Colts: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

46. Atlanta Falcons: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

47. Arizona Cardinals: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

48. Miami Dolphins: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

50. Seattle Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

51. Denver Broncos: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

52. Seattle Seahawks: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

54. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

56. Buffalo Bills: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

57. Carolina Panthers: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

58. Houston Texans: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

60. Detroit Lions: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

61. Washington Commanders: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

62. Buffalo Bills: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

There are a lot of fascinating picks in the second round here, but let’s start by discussing the Raiders’ pickup of Quinshon Judkins early in round two. If the Raiders can’t land a running back with the 6th overall pick, then keep your eyes peeled for either of the Ohio State backs at this pick slot. Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was their OC at Ohio State last year.

I really wanted to find a slot for Grey Zabel in the first round but with the way the board fell, he becomes a top steal for Drake Maye and the Patriots here in the second. If New England does go with Ashton Jeanty in round one, this would be a borderline ideal scenario for the second.

The Bears getting Walter Nolen would be a tremendous value in the second round. The perception on his range right now is all over the place. Some feel like he’s the 2nd-best DT in the class while others don’t view him as a surefire 1st-round pick at all.

The Seattle Seahawks hedge their bets with Sam Darnold in this mock draft by taking Kyle McCord, who has one of the best deep balls in the class.

The Buffalo Bills absolutely crush the later portion of the second round with the selections of Landon Jackson and Tyleik Williams, guys who will contribute as rookies and be staples in this defense for years to come.