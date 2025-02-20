2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a couple of studs off the edge in Josh Hines-Allen as well as Travon Walker, but they need some disruptors on the interior defensive line to really unlock their pass rush overall. Mason Graham might have the highest proverbial floor out of anyone at the top of this draft class and would give the Jaguars exactly what they need on the defensive side of the ball.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

It just feels like Vegas is the perfect landing spot for someone like Travis Hunter. And as the Raiders continue to seek out their future franchise quarterback, it’s important to put the foundational pieces in place to help that quarterback as well. Having Travis Hunter and Brock Bowers to throw the ball to would make any quarterback’s life a lot easier. Hunter is a generational type of player who can go both ways in the NFL, even if not on a full-time basis for one. I think he’s a top-10 NFL wide receiver in short order.

7. New York Jets: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Here’s a very fun potential wild card to throw in the mix. A lot has been made recently of Rick Spielman – who is now working with the Jets – saying back at the Senior Bowl that he really liked Jaxson Dart (while working as a member of the media with CBS). Spielman’s team is going to need a long-term solution at quarterback but will he be able to convince GM Darren Mougey, getting his first crack at this gig, to take a chance on a player like Dart?

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

After trading Brian Burns last offseason, the Carolina Panthers really took a shot in the talent department defensively. If they are going to make a run in the NFC South, which is about as wide-open as a division can get, then they need impact players on that side of the ball. Jalon Walker is one of the most gifted pass rushers in the class and could be a huge asset for Ejiro Evero on that side of the ball.