2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals are setting out to buck historic trends with the organization. That’s a fancy way of saying they’re trying not to be cheap this offseason. The Bengals are planning on franchise tagging Tee Higgins. Ja’Marr Chase is going to get the bag. They are working to keep DPOY candidate Trey Hendrickson. After firing Lou Anarumo, however, the Bengals need more talent, especially on the defensive front. I wouldn’t be shocked if their first two picks were guys on the defensive front seven and Mykel Williams is a steal here.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

I had the Seahawks taking Grey Zabel in the second round of my latest three-round 2025 NFL mock draft, and I was quite surprised to see Daniel Jeremiah had the Seahawks taking him as well…in the 1st round. It’s no secret that offensive linemen are valued at a premium in the NFL Draft but DJ thinks that Zabel’s Senior Bowl performance was potentially enough to vault him into the top 20 picks. The Seahawks do make a lot of sense for him with their needs on the offensive line.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

There are a few teams in this draft class who make a lot of sense in round one for Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, and the Buccaneers are one of them. Lavonte David is set to hit free agency but the Bucs also have needs off the edge in the pass rush department. They could theoretically kill two birds with one stone here and get an off-ball linebacker in Jihaad Campbell who has a chance to be a deadly weapon in the pass rush department at the next level as well.

20. Denver Broncos: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I don’t know if there are many scenarios in which Ashton Jeanty is on the board for the Denver Broncos and they would actually pass. Jeanty could easily go within the top 10 selections. He is one of the biggest difference-makers in this class. The Broncos desperately need a jolt at the top of the running back position and Jeanty can provide it. The only question here is whether they believe running back is worthy of that first-round investment. Sean Payton rolls the dice on potentially the best offensive player in the entire class.