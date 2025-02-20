2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

There are a lot of quality players on the defensive line in this year’s class, and if the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going after a quarterback in the 1st round, they might as well take advantage of the ridiculous depth on the defensive line. The Steelers also have a couple of free agents at the cornerback position this offseason and could be in line to replace those guys with their first-round selection as well.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Well, we really don’t have a ton of scenarios these days in which the Chargers are actually able to land Colston Loveland without a huge move up the board, so they might as well take advantage in this instance. With Ladd McConkey’s development in 2024, the Chargers adding a tight end of this caliber in the passing game to the offensive attack would be absolutely massive. Loveland played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and is already a perfect fit in the offense.

23. Green Bay Packers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

As tempted as Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is going to be to take the big, athletic Shemar Stewart with this pick, he needs to revamp his secondary in a desperate way. There are some folks out there who think Jahdae Barron could be a top-10 player from this class when all is said and done. Barron’s versatility will appeal to Gutekunst, who might be losing/moving on from former first-round picks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes this offseason.

24. Minnesota Vikings: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The return of the running back is real. The Minnesota Vikings could be breaking in JJ McCarthy as their starting quarterback, and if they lose Aaron Jones in free agency, they’re going to need a three-down option to replace him. TreVeyon Henderson is one of those guys who was slept on throughout the season but reminded everyone late in the year and in the College Football Playoff that he’s the exact type of all-around back the league covets.