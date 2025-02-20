2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

25. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

In most draft classes, a player like Kenneth Grant would probably be guaranteed to go off the board in the top 15 picks. And he might still be a top-15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft class. But the Texans benefit from the depth of this defensive line class with the fall of Grant, who can help disrupt on the interior while opening things up on the edges for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Absent a shocking Matthew Stafford trade (maybe more on that in another mock draft scenario), the Rams need to continue building in the trenches on both sides of the ball. It’s raised the floor of this team tremendously. The team’s investments in the last couple of draft classes have paid off big time and Josh Simmons could be another steal for this franchise. He’s a legit starting left tackle option with positional flexibility if need be.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Stewart, EDGE/DL, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart is another player who is probably going to keep on creeping up NFL Draft boards all over the place. Despite a lack of statistical prowess at Texas A&M, he leaps off the tape with his outstanding combination of size, length, positional versatility, and athleticism. Similar to the way the Ravens took a chance on Odafe Oweh, I don’t think they’d hesitate to take a shot on Shemar Stewart.

28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

There will be an outcry from many Lions fans if this pick is not defense, but the hallmark of this team is the offense. They have to make sure they are consistently firing on all cylinders and a couple of their interior guys – guards Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow – aren’t getting any younger. Donovan Jackson has the capability of starting at multiple positions and being a long-term mainstay for this team, which understands the importance of investing in the offensive line.