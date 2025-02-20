2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

34. New York Giants: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

38. New England Patriots: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

39. Chicago Bears: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

40. New Orleans Saints: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

41. Chicago Bears: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

42. New York Jets: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

43. San Francisco 49ers: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

44. Dallas Cowboys: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

45. Indianapolis Colts: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

46. Atlanta Falcons: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

47. Arizona Cardinals: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

50. Seattle Seahawks: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

51. Denver Broncos: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

54. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

56. Buffalo Bills: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

57. Carolina Panthers: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

58. Houston Texans: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

60. Detroit Lions: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

61. Washington Commanders: Jordan Burch, DL/EDGE, Oregon

62. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

The second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft starts off with a bang as the Cleveland Browns pair up their first-round pick – Cam Ward – with a receiver in Luther Burden III, one of the best in this class at creating after the catch. In combination with Jerry Jeudy and (if they keep him) David Njoku, the Browns might actually have a little something cooking on that side of the ball.

I still love the idea of the Chicago Bears getting Ben Johnson another dynamic running back considering how we saw him emphasize that position in Detroit, and Kaleb Johnson would give Chicago that Caleb-Kaleb backfield duo along with the potential of really having something special in the ground game.

The Cincinnati Bengals are poised to potentially lose Mike Gesicki in free agency here soon, and with Erick All Jr. suffering another major injury, the tight end position might need to be addressed. Getting Elijah Arroyo in the second round could be a steal for Joe Burrow and that offense.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles go true to their roots with their top two picks in this mock draft, landing a defensive lineman in round one and then getting an absolute steal in round two with interior offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who could realistically start for them at right guard.