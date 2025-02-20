2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB rising fast

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd Round Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
34. New York Giants: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
35. Tennessee Titans: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
38. New England Patriots: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
39. Chicago Bears: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
40. New Orleans Saints: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
41. Chicago Bears: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
42. New York Jets: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
43. San Francisco 49ers: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
44. Dallas Cowboys: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
45. Indianapolis Colts: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
46. Atlanta Falcons: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
47. Arizona Cardinals: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
50. Seattle Seahawks: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
51. Denver Broncos: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
54. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
56. Buffalo Bills: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
57. Carolina Panthers: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
58. Houston Texans: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
59. Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
60. Detroit Lions: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
61. Washington Commanders: Jordan Burch, DL/EDGE, Oregon
62. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
The second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft starts off with a bang as the Cleveland Browns pair up their first-round pick – Cam Ward – with a receiver in Luther Burden III, one of the best in this class at creating after the catch. In combination with Jerry Jeudy and (if they keep him) David Njoku, the Browns might actually have a little something cooking on that side of the ball.
I still love the idea of the Chicago Bears getting Ben Johnson another dynamic running back considering how we saw him emphasize that position in Detroit, and Kaleb Johnson would give Chicago that Caleb-Kaleb backfield duo along with the potential of really having something special in the ground game.
The Cincinnati Bengals are poised to potentially lose Mike Gesicki in free agency here soon, and with Erick All Jr. suffering another major injury, the tight end position might need to be addressed. Getting Elijah Arroyo in the second round could be a steal for Joe Burrow and that offense.
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles go true to their roots with their top two picks in this mock draft, landing a defensive lineman in round one and then getting an absolute steal in round two with interior offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who could realistically start for them at right guard.