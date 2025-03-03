2025 NFL Offseason: 3 best destinations for Aaron Rodgers in free agency

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll earlier this offseason to be their new head coach in what was a shockingly good move by the franchise. They seemed to have a ton of interest in Matthew Stafford, which does kind of tell you their plans for 2025.

Being that Carroll is well into his 70s, we can all see that he isn't going to be coaching for more than three or four years at most. I am not sure he would want to be a part of a rebuild, so Aaron Rodgers does somewhat meet their need for an immediate upgrade at quarterback.

He could also play with a bit of an edge, as I think most folks in the NFL world would count the Las Vegas Raiders out in the division even with Rodgers. Pete Carroll also does have a clear history of being able to get the most out of his quarterbacks and what they do well, so that could be another obvious appeal for Aaron Rodgers, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

1. New York Giants

The New York Giants were another team that had interest in Matthew Stafford, so now they have to pivot to a veteran QB option and probably a rookie QB. The main thing here is that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are probably on their last chance, and the one way to buy more time is to find someone who could be good enough at QB to win games.

Aaron Rodgers might be that guy - and he still allows them to dip into the 2025 NFL Draft to take a rookie QB. A quarterback room in 2025 of Aaron Rodgers and perhaps a mid-round pick like Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers could give the Giants a clear upgrade in 2025 and a long-term option for beyond that.

Aaron Rodgers remaining in the same stadium and playing for the New York Giants does feel like a matter of time.