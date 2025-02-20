2025 NFL Offseason: 3 teams who can leap to contender status next year

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season. They went 12-5 in the regular season and won their first two playoff games, advancing all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they simply ran out of gas against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jayden Daniels is already an elite QB and had the best season of any rookie QB in the history of the NFL. The Commanders issues heading into the offseason are not coaching or quarterback play - this team simply needs more talented players.

Dan Quinn and Adam Peters, their head coach and general manager, were both in the first year on their jobs, so the Commanders weren't going to win the Super Bowl or anything. Another offseason of Quinn and Peters shaping this roster into their own vision could yield some amazing results.

I am not sure anyone would disagree with the idea that the Washington Commanders can become legitimate contenders in the 2025 NFL Season. The NFC is a weaker conference.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the most 'good' team in the NFL, if that makes sense. They have a ton of good players everywhere but are missing some high-end talent at a few positions. Green Bay went 11-6 in 2024 and lost in the first round of the playoffs this season.

In 2025, the Packers front office must make some aggressive moves to take this roster to the next level. It's a good and deep one filled with talented players at every single position. Furthermore, with the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators and the Minnesota Vikings probably turning to JJ McCarthy in 2025, there may be a path for Green Bay to actually win the division.

Pay attention to the Packers in the 2025 NFL Offseason; this team could be on the cusp of truly being great when the new year rolls around.