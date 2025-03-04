2025 NFL Offseason: 4 buy-low free agents who could shake up the league

2. Dennis Gardeck, OLB

Another elite nickname graces this list. Dennis “The Barbarian” Gardeck has remained in relative anonymity during his time with the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Barbarian has been terrorizing opposing offenses for years. At 30 years old, Gardeck is the longest-tenured player on this list. He’s spent his entire career with the Cardinals thus far.

Gardeck offers versatility as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He’s best when rushing the passer, but Arizona used him in pass coverage with some consistency. Gardeck produced 42 pressures in 2023, and he might have seen similar production in 2024 had he not missed the back half of the season with an injury.

At this point in his career, it’s unlikely that Dennis Gardeck will blossom into a premier pass rusher. However, with a projected salary of just $2.5 million per year, he could provide excellent value as a rotational piece for a contender.

Team fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens

1. Teair Tart, DT

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart enjoyed something of a breakout year in 2024. In all fairness, most members of the Chargers defense did. Tart was part of a rotation that included Poona Ford and Otito Ogbonnia, so his raw stats aren’t eye-catching. However, his efficiency improved greatly in his first year in Los Angeles.

In 2023, Tart produced just seven pressures on 378 total snaps. In 2024, he had 18 pressures on the same exact number of snaps. Tart’s rise in efficiency showed his potential to become a game-changing presence on the interior defensive line. At 28 years old, he has plenty of runway to grow into a bigger role.

Teair Tart is ready to step into a starting role in an NFL defense. At a projected salary of $2.5 million per year, Tart is one of the best value players in free agency this offseason. He could serve as a cheap fix in a needy defense or the final piece for a Super Bowl contender.

Team fits: Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings