2025 NFL Offseason: Making 3 outrageously bold offseason predictions

Josh Allen becomes the highest-paid QB in NFL history on a new extension

The Buffalo Bills need some cap space, and one obvious move this team can make in the 2025 NFL Offseason is extending Josh Allen, making him the highest-paid QB in the history of the NFL. Right now, he is still on the first contract he signed a few years ago. The deal is worth $43 million per year, which is an extremely outdated QB figure.

Josh Allen just did win the NFL MVP award, so the argument to be at the very top of the QB market is easy for Allen and his agency. Whatever the number ends up being, Josh Allen will become that guy at the position for however long it lasts.

Dak Prescott is the only QB in NFL history to reach the $60 million per year figure, but as we all know, the contracts in the NFL do only get higher and higher. The salary cap increases nearly every single season, so the contracts also increase in this regard.

At this very moment, it is not clear how expensive Josh Allen will be, but the contract touching somewhere around $62 million per season is probably where he ends up. The Buffalo Bills will also need the cap space. According to Over The Cap, an Allen extension would save Buffalo nearly $12 million in the 2025 NFL Offseason. It's a no-brainer move for the franchise, who again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs this past season.

Josh Allen controversially won the NFL MVP this year. He was not nearly as prolific as Lamar Jackson, but I guess the voters thought he was more valuable. Allen and the Bills have become mainstays in the postseason, which puts the Bills franchise on the right track. You have to assume that at some point, Buffalo gets over the hump, right?

Well, one thing is for certain; Josh Allen could be in line for a huge extension.