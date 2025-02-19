2025 NFL Offseason: Making the case for 3 notable QBs to remain starters

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has now been on three teams over the span of four seasons. The former Super Bowl champion is washed up, unfortunately, and what he cannot do as a QB is becoming more maginified as he gets older and slower. For most of his career, Russell Wilson has never been a QB who can play on time and in rhythm.

The dropback passing game has not been what he does the best. What made Russell Wilson into an all-time great for about a decade with the Seattle Seahawks was the off-script QB play and him being truly legendary with the deep ball. It was a lot of play-action passing. Russell Wilson was able to play at such a high level for about 10 years.

And when he was in his mid-30s, that's when the regression began. He was efficient on paper in 2023 with the Denver Broncos. His passer rating was 98, but the Broncos passing game was inconsistent, as Wilson was not able to work the intermediate or middle parts of the field, which is crucial for an NFL-caliber passing game.

He then signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we saw more of the same. The Steelers were not as good of a situation as the Denver Broncos were in 2023, so Wilson simply didn't play as well. However, since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Russell Wilson has a 13-13 record. He's thrown for 42 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

That's good for a 97 passer rating. He's completed 65.3% of his passes during this stretch. Like Aaron Rodgers, you can see that something is just barely still there, and with how hard it is to find efficient QB play in the NFL, Russell Wilson still may be one of the 32 best in the NFL.

A team like the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders who may need a one-year rental should look to sign Russell Wilson.