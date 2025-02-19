2025 NFL Offseason: Making the case for 3 notable QBs to remain starters

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins was on pace to have the best year of his career back in 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings and Cousins parted ways following 2023. The veteran QB signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and about halfway through the season this past year, things were looking great.

However, it felt like Cousins was declining right before our eyes, but the type of QB he plays his one that can be successful late into the 30s and even into the 40s. The big issue with Cousins was the torn Achilles back in 2023, and the fact that he seemed to go backwards with his production. He got worse as the season went on.

If you ask me, Kirk Cousins still has plenty left in the tank - he'll be another year removed from the Achilles tear, and he's a pocket passer, so he won't need to be super mobile anyway. Kirk Cousins had a 103.8 passer rating in 2023 with the Vikings and was completing nearly 70% of his passes.

He was completing 66.9% of his passes in 2024 with the Falcons, and from Week 1 through Week 9 of this past year, Cousins threw for 17 touchdown passes against seven interceptions for a solid 101.9 passer rating.

Kirk Cousins was also on pace to throw for well over 4,000 yards. Historically, there haven't been many QBs of the 21st century who have been this efficient for this long in the NFL. Kirk Cousins has a career passer rating of 97.4, throwing for 288 touchdowns against just 126 interceptions.

This is still an efficient player at the QB position. Perhaps this was just a rough patch for Cousins. Let's not pretend that other QBs have not gone through something like this before. A team like the Cleveland Browns could use Cousins for a year - Kirk Cousins would reunite with Kevin Stefanski. The QB will also not be too expensive on the open market, and with the Browns dealing with Deshaun Watson's contract, a cheap option for a year like Kirk Cousins makes a lot of sense.

There you have it; we made the case for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Kirk Cousins in 2025.