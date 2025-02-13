2025 NFL Offseason: Predicting where big-name free agents will sign

Trey Smith - Minnesota Vikings

Trey Smith is one of the top free agents along the offensive line. He has spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and is a two-time Super Bowl champion in 2022 and 2023. The main issue with Smith returning to the Chiefs is that KC is only projected to have around $11 million in cap space in 2025.

They would have to get creative with some of their contracts to free up some space. Moreover, Trey Smith may not receive a competitive enough offer to warrant returning to the Chiefs. Additionally, he's won multiple Super Bowls, so at this stage of his career while he is still in his prime, he now may want to focus on his earnings.

The Minnesota Vikings have a huge need along their iOL and money to spend. Trey Smith may end up protecting de-facto rookie QB JJ McCarthy in the 2025 NFL Season, but this team should still be good even with McCarthy under center. They won 14 games in 2024 and are a well-oiled machine overall.

Trey Smith would be a great fit on the Vikings.

Sam Darnold - Las Vegas Raiders

With the old-school Pete Carroll in the building, it does kind of feel like the Las Vegas Raiders could make a silly move to hand Sam Darnold a $100 million contract. Darnold was playing at an MVP level for much of the 2024 NFL Season, but the personnel and coaching around him was top-notch.

The Las Vegas Raiders simply do not have that kind of situation right now, so both the franchise and Darnold himself would be taking a huge risk. It's not likely that Sam Darnold would enjoy the same type of success in 2025 with the Raiders that he did in 2024 with the Vikings, but Carroll probably sees a scenario where, like he did in Seattle, they play sound defense, run the ball, and ask their QB to manage the game.

That isn't going to win a Super Bowl in today's NFL, but I am not sure you can tell Pete Carroll that at the moment.