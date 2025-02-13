2025 NFL Offseason: Predicting where big-name free agents will sign

Chris Godwin - Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Godwin dislocated his ankle during the 2024 NFL Season, and it's truly a shame as he was on pace to have an insane season. Godwin could re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but what if there is another team that simply makes too strong of an offer for Godwin to pass up? It could be the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that has been searching for a second wide receiver for some time now.

However, with the ongoing uncertainty that always seem to surround George Pickens, it's not clear if the Steelers are willing to keep that relationship going. Chris Godwin might then see an avenue in Pittsburgh to get a ton of looks in the passing game.

Pittsburgh has a need for a wide receiver, and Chris Godwin is one of the top free agents on the market.

Aaron Jones - Denver Broncos

Aaron Jones would fit right in with the Denver Broncos, as he would give them immediate production and become a focal point of the offense for a year. Jones is a very good pass-catching back and rushed for over 1,100 yards on 4.5 yards per carry in 2024 with the Vikings. He may not cost more than five or six million on a one-year deal.

And for the Broncos, a one-year rental of Aaron Jones may fall right in line with what they need, as they could still target a RB in the 2025 NFL Draft and allow him time to get up to speed in the NFL. Aaron Jones may also be at his best when there is someone to take the load off from time to time.

A running back room that features Aaron Jones, a rookie, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin would be a scary sight for opposing defenses. There might not be a reason for the Broncos to not sign Aaron Jones. It just makes a ton of sense when you think about it.