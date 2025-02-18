2025 NFL Offseason: Predicting where some top free agents will sign

Chris Godwin - Los Angeles Chargers

Chris Godwin is one of the top free agents on the market this coming offseason. He did dislocate his ankle near the beginning parts of the 2024 NFL Season, but Godwin was truly on pace for an insane season. In fact, had Godwin played a full 17 games and kept up the pace he was on, he would have finished the season with 121 receptions, 1,399 yards, and 12 touchdowns. It would have been one of the best seasons for any wide receiver in the NFL this year.

This could make many teams feel comfortable signing Godwin on a two or three-year deal. And yes, while I am not a doctor, I feel like a dislocated bone isn't nearly as bad as a torn knee ligament or something like that. I would be willing to bet that Chris Godwin fully returns to his pre-injury self and is still able to land a notable contract on the free agency market.

The LA Chargers have a need at WR and have to pair someone next to Ladd McConkey. The rookie sensation can't do it all himself. Chris Godwin on the Chargers does make a lot of sense.

Zack Baun - Philadelphia Eagles

Zack Baun broke out in a big way in 2025 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He earned All-Pro honors and even had an interception in the Super Bowl. Baun is going to cash in this offseason, and I truly have a hard time believing he does not re-sign with the Eagles. Philly does have Josh Sweat and Milton Williams set to hit the open market, but Baun was their best player on defense.

I would expect GM Howie Roseman to get this thing done. Baun is probably going to cost top-dollar, but we have seen Roseman be aggressive time and time again, as he is no stranger to handing out massive contracts to his star players. Zack Baun remains with the Eagles in 2025 and beyond.