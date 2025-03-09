2025 NFL Offseason: Teams who could be extremely aggressive in free agency

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have done some notable things already and might not be done yet. They hired Pete Carroll to replace the fired Antonio Pierce, and that ended up being a very solid move. Carroll simply knows how to win, and while he likely isn't going to coach for more than 3-5 years, he could help the Raiders figure things out for the long-term.

The team also swung a trade for Geno Smith, and while Smith isn't all that good, the Raiders clearly believe that they can win now with Carroll and Smith. And while they are now in the stacked AFC and clearly the fourth-best team in the AFC West, they could be hyper-aggressive in free agency.

Pete Carroll, as we said, likely isn't coaching for much longer, and Las Vegas does have a ton of money to spend. They may want to try and squeeze out as much as they can with this current, but probably brief era.

John Spytek is their new general manager, so he could look to make some huge splashes this coming offseason. Do not be surprised if the Las Vegas Raiders are making a ton of deals when free agency opens up on Monday.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have already had a disastrous offseason. They gave Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, so they will indeed not be able to pay him, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase. It's a pretty brutal situation for Bengals fans, who have had to deal with this cheap franchise for years now.

Well, they do have some cap space and were once active in free agency a few offseasons ago. Being that Hendrickson is likely gone and the defense needs a makeover, I could see de-facto GM Duke Tobin wheeling and dealing to try and quickly rebuild the defense. It might not be the smartest move, but when has anyone accused the Bengals of being well-run?