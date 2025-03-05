2025 NFL Offseason: Top 4 quarterback options for the New York Giants

2, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will move on from each other after just two seasons, and the first one lasted about four plays due to the torn Achilles. Rodgers was actually quite efficient down the stretch for the Jets in the 2024 NFL Season, and while he is clearly not his old self, he is absolutely still one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The main issue here is that Rodgers is a bit rough around the edges and may only have one more year left in the tank. The Giants would be getting half-decent QB play if they signed Rodgers, but they should also look to dip into the 2025 NFL Draft to find a long-term QB.

If you told me the Giants signed Aaron Rodgers and drafted a QB with one of their top picks, I would tell you that the team actually put a respectable situation in place. It may be a move that makes you roll your eyes, but the Giants and Aaron Rodgers teaming up for a year does make some sense.

1. Cam Ward

Cam Ward is the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that really isn't saying much, unfortunately. Teams who are in need of a franchise QB are not in luck, so they may have to get a bit creative here. Ward is going to need some fine-tuning, but the ceiling is there to turn into a high-end franchise passer.

In the event that the New York Giants have their eyes on and ultimately draft Cam Ward, they will have also probably addressed the QB position in free agency to sign a one-year stopgap option. Russell Wilson could end up being that type of player for the Giants, or even Justin Fields for a year makes some sense.

However you slice it, though, the New York Giants are stuck in a tough situation - there aren't a ton of legitimate QB options out there for them to pursue in 2025.