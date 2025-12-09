2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) @ Denver Broncos (11-2)

Sunday, December 14, 4:25 PM ET

The NFL scheduled five games in the 4:25 PM ET slot this week, and this one might be the best of them all.

The Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers don’t have a ton of history, but they have some significant history. These two faced off in what ended up being the Broncos’ first-ever Super Bowl win as a franchise back in the late-90s, and they’ve had some pretty epic battles in the decades to follow.

This could once again be a Super Bowl matchup as both the Broncos and Packers are working toward seizing the #1 seed in their respective conferences as December rolls along.

For the Packers, this is a really fun matchup because we know Matt LaFleur is not afraid to attack downfield offensively. The Broncos are also not immune to giving up big plays through the air, whether they’re giving up catches or getting flagged for penalties. That will be something to watch in this one, as will the strategy for getting Josh Jacobs the ball.

Jacobs absolutely crushed the Broncos when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos are one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL. Their defense has been one of the best in the NFL for the majority of the 2025 season, but the offense has turned it up as of late. The Broncos are on a 10-game winning streak overall, but they’ve been dominant at home dating back to last season.

And that dominance doesn’t necessarily mean they’re blowing teams out, but the MIle High Magic is Mile High Magic-ing. This Broncos team is tough, resilient, and prepared in all scenarios. Green Bay is opening up as a 1.5-point favorite, but this game could go either way. It should be an awesome battle between two powerhouses.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-20