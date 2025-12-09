2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Tennessee Titans (2-11) @ San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Sunday, December 14, 4:25 PM ET

All the Tennessee Titans’ win in Week 14 did was confuse everybody, and keep everyone else in the mix for the #1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

The Titans, for the record, don’t “need” the #1 overall pick. They believe they’ve got their quarterback of the future, and Cam Ward has done his part to prove he’s a franchise player at the position. The cupboard isn’t completely bare besides Ward, but it’s pretty rough. The Titans need building blocks in the worst way, and those reinforcements aren’t coming with them to San Francisco on Sunday.

As fun as it was to see Ward battling it out with his 2025 rookie classmate Shedeur Sanders on Sunday, those two teams were a lot more evenly-matched on paper compared to the way the Titans matchup against the 49ers.

Especially with the 49ers coming off of a bye…

The Titans have to travel to the West Coast, they have to face the 49ers coming off of their bye, and the talent discrepancy here is outrageous, not to mention the gap in coaching for these two teams.

I’m not going to sit here and say the Titans have 0 percent chance of winning this game, but I’ll come as close to guaranteeing it as you can get. The 49ers are tied for the heaviest overall favorites early in the week at 12.5 points. Frankly, that feels like a disrespectful opening line. The 49ers should absolutely wipe the floor with the Titans in this one.

Prediction: 49ers win 35-13