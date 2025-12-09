2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

Sunday, December 14, 8:20 PM ET

This isn’t the worst primetime matchup the NFL could have on the slate for Week 15, but it’s pretty rough. With so many other outstanding games on the docket, you wish this one could have been flexed into a 1:00 PM slot and the Bills-Patriots game put in the primetime spot.

But, I digress..

The Dallas Cowboys went on a relatively predictable winning streak after the NFL trade deadline. Not to brag, but I was one of the only people out there banging the drum that the Cowboys were going to look at lot better coming out of the bye week, and they did. They won three straight games to get back to 6-5-1, and if it weren’t for George Pickens, they might have beaten the Lions last Thursday as well.

I once again am going to predict the Cowboys come out and win another game this week. The Vikings showed some serious fight on Sunday after JJ McCarthy essentially became the laughing stock of the NFL.

I’m sorry, Nine became the laughing stock of the NFL…

Regardless of what you want to call him, McCarthy bounced back in a big way for the Vikings in their shutout win over the Commanders, but the Cowboys’ offense is much more dynamic and presents a much different overall challenge. The Vikings are going to need to keep up the turnover party in this one if they’re going to have a shot against Dak Prescott, who has been one of the most locked in quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

The Cowboys are six-point favorites here, and if Pickens can find a way to lock back in, they should be able to cover.

Prediction: Cowboys win 32-20