2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Miami Dolphins (6-7) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

Monday, December 15, 8:20 PM ET

On paper, this game looks like a stupid way to finish Week 15. In reality, this could end up being one of the most interesting games of the week.

Remember this past offseason when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins came together for a couple of really big trades? We’ll see how that plays out on the field as the Steelers are coming off of a huge win on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Dolphins have slowly crept back into the playoff discussion without really anybody noticing.

Now, the Dolphins are going to be back in front of a national audience, going on the road to face off against the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers. Rodgers is coming off of arguably his best game with Pittsburgh, while the Dolphins have done a great job of running the ball and playing defense during this stretch.

Looking at the early line for this game, the Dolphins are just three-point underdogs. So even though their winning as of late has seemingly happened without anyone noticing, the folks in Vegas are definitely taking notice.

The Dolphins have only turned the ball over once in their last three games, and with four wins in a row, it’s going to be fascinating to see if they can stay hot. Going on the road to face off against the Steelers in December is always a tough draw, but the Dolphins are kind of built to win this type of game, aren’t they?

As cliché as it sounds, this game is going to come down to whichever team can win the turnover battle. The Steelers have been taking the ball away but still giving up a bunch of yards lately. They’ve forced seven turnovers in the last four games, while the Dolphins have forced 10 turnovers in the last four games.

I kind of like a Dolphins upset on the road here.

Prediction: Dolphins win 22-20