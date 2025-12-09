2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Cleveland Browns (3-10) @ Chicago Bears (9-4)

Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM ET

Don’t sleep on this game between the Browns and Bears being one of the most interesting games of the week.

Let’s start with the Chicago Bears, who briefly held the title of #1 seed in the NFC before Sunday’s loss against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears obviously have a lot going for them this season, including a defense that forces turnovers like none other. It’s been an up-and-down year for the offense, but even after a sluggish first half against the Packers, the Bears had Green Bay within an inch of their lives in the second half.

We need to see if this team can refocus against a lesser opponent coming off of a loss, and whether or not they’re going to overlook the Browns with another matchup against the Packers coming up in Week 16.

And the Bears are facing off against a unique Cleveland Browns team. Obviously, the Browns are out of playoff contention, but they have already upset the Packers this year. They’d love to do the same to the Bears, and Shedeur Sanders is coming off of an outstanding game against the Titans.

Not only is Sanders coming off of a big game, but Myles Garrett is gunning for that all-time NFL sack record. The Browns have more playmakers than you would expect for a team that’s 3-10, and a lot of ways to beat you if Sanders can keep it up.

The Bears are massive 7-point favorites on the early betting line for this game, and I honestly don’t hate the pick of the Browns outright in an upset. In fact, if I can be so bold, I think this game has trap game upset written all over it.

Prediction: Browns win 24-22