2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (6-7)

Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM ET

Who would have thought that we’d be talking about the Kansas City Chiefs trying to get back to .500 in the middle of the month of December?

These are wild times we’re living in right now.

The Chiefs’ dynasty is officially over, even though their 2025 season isn’t. They can obviously still find a way to scrape and claw their way into the postseason, but the loss the Chiefs suffered at home against the Houston Texans mathematically eliminated the possibility of this team winning a 10th-straight AFC West title.

The Chiefs have run the NFL for such a long time, it almost still just doesn’t feel real. They’ll have another chance on their home field to bounce back against a division rival, which would be huge for their hopes of returning to the postseason, at the very least.

Unfortunately for Kansas City’s struggling offense, the Chargers boast one of the top pass defenses in the NFL.

Despite the way they’ve played this year, the oddsmakers are still favoring the Chiefs by a whopping 4.5 points at home in this one. I think they can squeak by in a close one.

Prediction: Chiefs win 25-23