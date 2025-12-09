2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Washington Commanders (3-10) @ New York Giants (2-11)

Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM ET

You could tell on Sunday that the Washington Commanders were just completely deflated. In every possible way, the loss against the Denver Broncos crushed their spirit, and the Minnesota Vikings made them look like a JV squad out there.

Getting beat in the NFL is understandable. Getting shut out? That’s inexplicably bad.

And that was a Vikings team that had a shutout loss earlier this season. The Commanders just flatlined on Sunday after an emotional loss, and now they’ve got to find a way to quickly bounce back against a division rival. At this point, nothing is at stake except for NFL Draft status, but it’s going to be interesting to see how the Commanders manage starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

In his first game back into action, Daniels went into the blue medical tent with an injury. The Commanders might be wise to just put him on ice.

The same could be said for the Giants with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who defended his recklessness after the Giants’ loss against the Patriots last week. Dart’s talent is undeniable, but he’s clearly got a lot of maturing to do when it comes to his playing style and mentality.

The Giants are favored in this game by 2.5 points, which is understandable given the fact that the Commanders might once again be throwing Marcus Mariota out there. Both of these teams are riddled with injuries and cannot wait to get to the offseason.

Prediction: Giants win 20-16