2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders are about ready to pack it in for the season and move on to 2026. This has been a disastrous year among disastrous years for that franchise.

To recap, the Raiders: Brought Pete Carroll out of retirement, made an ill-advised trade for Geno Smith, subsequently gave Smith an extension sight unseen, forced Carroll to hire Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator, cut former big-ticket free agent Christian Wilkins, and assembled a roster full of misfit toys.

Am I recapping that correctly? And this was a team many expected to be in the playoff mix with the arrival of Carroll, Smith, and Jeanty. And in fact, I was one of the people who felt like they had raised the proverbial floor substantially, but I – along with many others – underestimated just how bad the ingredients would work together.

Now, the Raiders have just a few more weeks to save face. Carroll has fired his special teams coordinator as well as Chip Kelly. At this point, the Raiders might as well give Kenny Pickett a shot to go out there and start, maybe see if he’s got anything in the old tank.

EAGLES BLURB

The Eagles are massive 12.5-point favorites, and they should be able to take care of business accordingly. This one has Philly blowout written all over it.

Prediction: Eagles win 34-17