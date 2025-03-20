2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting all 16 AFC starting quarterbacks

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

Yeah, there isn't much to share here. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls since the start of the 2019 NFL Season and did make it back to the big game for the third year in a row in 2024. They lost in embarrassing fashion, but this team is still very likely going to be back atop the NFL world in 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith

One of the major moves this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders swung a trade for Geno Smith, giving up a third-round pick in the process. It's an interesting move, as the Seattle Seahawks clearly had no issues trading Smith, so you wonder just how 'good' this QB actually is.

Geno Smith is the fourth-best QB in the AFC West and doesn't really move the needle a whole lot for the Raiders in the deep AFC.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have gone 0-2 in the playoffs since the Herbert era began, losing in notable fashion both times. You truly have to wonder just how far Herbert could lead LA when it's all said and done. He's been in the league for four seasons and has been the same exact 'B+' QB for his entire career.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins signed Zach Wilson in free agency to backup Tua Tagovailoa, who simply cannot stay on the field consistently. I could see some major QB changes on the horizon of Tagovailoa and the Dolphins can't put it together in 2025.

New England Patriots - Drake Maye

One team I would feel very comfortable putting as a breakout team in 2025 is the New England Patriots. Drake Maye is going to take the league by storm in 2025. The Pats could compete for a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

New York Jets - Justin Fields

I really don't understand the New York Jets signing Justin Fields. They did indeed downgrade from Aaron Rodgers. Fields is not going to do much with the Jets, and this could be another lean, rebuilding year for the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers

Let's predict that Aaron Rodgers ends up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers was not bad for the New York Jets in 2024 and would be an upgrade over the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields QB room Pittsburgh had.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward

With each passing day, it seems more likely that the Tennessee Titans will end up choosing Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is a raw prospect, but would have a nice offensive line and some decent weapons at his disposal.