2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting all 16 NFC starting quarterbacks

Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy

With them not having interest in Aaron Rodgers, and with both Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold out of the picture, the Minnesota Vikings are absolutely going to go forward with their 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick. Only time will tell if JJ McCarthy is the real deal.

New Orleans Saints - Derek Carr

Derek Carr will be back with the New Orleans Saints in 2025, but I reckon this could be his last year with the team, as the Saints aren't going to win anything of substance with Carr under center. He is the perfectly average quarterback.

New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders

It only feels like a matter of time before the New York Giants land on Shedeur Sanders as their starting QB for the 2025 NFL Season. I truly do not believe that Aaron Rodgers would choose to play for the Giants over the Pittsburgh Steelers, so Sanders might then be their only option with Cam Ward likely off the board at pick no. 1.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Just winning the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts will remain as the Philadelphia Eagles starting QB for the foreseeable future. There isn't much more to say here. Hurts and the Eagles are a wagon.

San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy will probably agree to some sort of contract extension this offseason, which could make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL. Brock Purdy won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Seattle Seahawks - Sam Darnold

Signing Sam Darnold in free agency and trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks are resetting at QB and seeing if the young and livelier Darnold can help them get over the hump in the NFC West, which could be wide open in the 2025 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield had a huge year in 2024 but did lose his former offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. I would expect Mayfield and the Buccaneers to be a perfectly 'good' team in 2025, but they won't make a playoff run.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

A Super Bowl contender for the 2025 NFL Season, the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels might be on the cusp of the NFL's next dynasty, and I say that with 100% confidence. This quarterback is flat-out insane and is going to take the league by storm in 2025.