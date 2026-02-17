2026 NFL Free Agency: Logical landing spots for Tyreek Hill after release

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have not been afraid to make a big-time wide receiver move before. In the 2020 NFL Offseason, the Bills swung a major trade for Stefon Diggs, who was on the Minnesota Vikings at the time. Diggs had a successful tenure with the Bills, but ever since then, General Manager Brandon Beane just has not been able to adequately fix the room.

He clearly whiffed on the Keon Coleman selection, and the room was so bad that Josh Allen was throwing to Brandin Cooks in the playoffs, someone they signed off the streets during the regular season. Overall, signing Hill could move the needle slightly, but it doesn't really fix much of anything.

Given how dysfunctional of a GM Beane has been in recent years, he's probably already figuring out how much Hill is going to cost when free agency begins in a month.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have a need at wide receiver. The Niners again were among the most injured teams in the NFL this past season, but one of the main positions that saw major injuries was at wide receiver, and Brandon Aiyuk just totally disappeared.

The Niners won 12 games in 2025 and are in a position to take a swing on a player like this. At the same time, though, San Francisco also needs another reliable player or two in the room. Signing Hill and putting him in more of a one-dimensional, field-stretching role would be able to elevate the 49ers passing attack, which can be lethal at times.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh doesn not shy away from wide receivers with personality, and that's exactly what the team would be getting here. DK Metcalf was brought in to replace George Pickens, and Hill actually would give the Steelers the type of player they need at the position.

With it feeling like Aaron Rodgers is going to come back for one more season, the Steelers might feel even more empowered to try to load up for a potential, but unlikely, Super Bowl run.