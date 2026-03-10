2026 NFL Free Agency: Ranking the best free agent deals after day one

3. John Simpson, Baltimore Ravens (three years, $30 million)

John Simpson played for the Baltimore Ravens for one season, back in 2023. He's not missed a start since the 2022 season and just finished up a two-year stint with the New York Jets. Simpson isn't necessarily a household name among the top guards in the NFL, but he's an above-average player at a really weak spot for the Ravens.

Well, it was weak, but Simpson is going to come right in and fill a huge void along the interior. Yes, the Ravens did lose Tyler Linderbaum, and we'll get to him in a second, but this deal is still a great one. Lamar Jackson simply cannot keep playing behind as bad of an offensive line as we saw in 2025. With Jesse Minter now as the head coach, the Ravens have gotten to work beefing up the trenches with the Maxx Crosby trade and now this under-the-radar, but solid signing.

2. Jermaine Eluemunor, New York Giants (three years, $39 million

Jermaine Eluemunor has been in the NFL since 2017, but he happened to play the best football of his career in 2024 and 2025 for the New York Giants. The Giants were able to get him back on a three-year deal, rewarding him nicely for holding down the right side of the offensive line.

And once again, it's not like Eluemunor is a big-time name, but it's that the Giants kept a huge piece of the offensive line and took care of that spot. In year two for Jaxson Dart, he'll have to learn how to better take care of himself, but the Giants also have a responsibility to keep things strong around him.

This is one of those instances. Eluemunor back as the Giants right tackle is a sensational move.

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Las Vegas Raiders (three years, $81 million)

Tyler Linderbaum is now getting paid closer to $30 million per season than $20 million thanks to a massive contract from the Las Vegas Raiders. While he is likely getting overpaid a bit, Linderbaum is a top-three center in the NFL and is very likely snapping footballs to Fernando Mendoza when 2026 rolls around.

The quarterback-center relationship is hugely important, and the Raiders getting ahead and getting one of the best is going to make life a lot easier for Mendoza down the line. Sure, it's only a three-year deal, but Linderbaum will soon be in their building.