37. New York Giants - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The New York Giants do have some needs in the secondary, and if they play their cards right this offseason, the G-Men could be a frisky team in 2026. Chris Johnson from San Diego State had four interceptions and eight passes defended in 2025, so this is a player who is not only a legitimate day two talent, but he was constantly around the ball for the Aztecs.

38. Houston Texans - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

The Texans probably need to continue shoring up the offensive side of the ball. Now looking into the backfield, the Texans snag Jadarian Price from Notre Dame and take the other Notre Dame running back.

Houston really has to build a lot of talent around quarterback CJ Stroud, as it truly seems like he might not be nearly as good as many of us thought, which could lead Houston to, one way or another, make a bold decision down the line.

39. Cleveland Browns - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

A couple of seasons ago, the Browns were sporting one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but with question marks at tackle and both Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio set to be free agents in 2026, the offensive line is going to need a notable makeover. Max Iheanachor has all the tools and traits to be a high-level tackle in the NFL for years to come.

40. Kansas City Chiefs - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Chiefs now look to the defensive side of the ball for some pass-rush help and take R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma. We saw Kansas City snag two top offensive prospects, but many did see just how limp and weak the defensive line was during the 2025 season.

At some point, General Manager Brett Veach needs to get that unit figured out once and for all.